Colin Farrell loved the Guinness in Banshees of Inisherin, here’s why

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson recently discussed filming the pub scenes in The Banshees of Inisherin with Seth Meyers on Late Night. And they mentioned how relieved they were that Guinness is now making a zero alcohol version, because the old stand-in for Guinness on movie sets was less than palatable.

Farrell said; “Guinness Zero, thank God for it. On the production, we’d have had to drink an inutterable amount of shite. And it’s not shite, it’s actually really tasty – the Guinness Zero. It’s a bit sweet for his [Brendan Gleeson’s] tongue, because he likes the proper stuff. But they only came out with it recently, and it’s delicious. I’ve given it to a few other people who are stout aficionados, who are like; ‘Jesus, that’s an eight.'”

Gleeson says that the old days when the props guys had to make Guinness substitutes were; “ghastly.” Farrell says; “it was grape juice with cream. All sorts of stuff you shouldn’t be mixing, curdled.” Gleeson says; “or flat coke with all sorts of unspeakables on top of it. It’s important to suffer for art, and this was suffering.”

The Banshees of Inisherin ended up going home empty-handed on Oscar night, but won four BAFTAs and three Golden Globes. It ended up being no match for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which swept the Oscars with seven wins for Best Picture, Director, Editing, Original Screenplay, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress.

Colin Farrell had an extremely busy 2022, as he was in four movies – Banshees, Thirteen Lives, The Batman, and After Yang. He will next be seen in TV series Sugar and the HBO Max Penguin spin-off. Brendan Gleeson will next be seen in Joker 2: Folie a Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Check out our guide to the best drama movies.