Martin Lawrence confirms Bad Boys 4 is happening despite Oscars slap

Since the infamous Oscars slap, Will Smith’s career has taken a turn. It seemed like some of the star’s upcoming movies were getting shelved after the incident. This isn’t the case, however, as Martin Lawrence has confirmed action movie Bad Boys 4 is still happening.

In an interview with Ebony, Lawrence was asked about the thriller movie sequel. His answer was straight to the point: “We got one more at least.” In the Bad Boys movies, Lawrence co-stars with Smith as Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett, the partner to Smith’s Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey. They’ve led each instalment together, starting with Bad Boys in 1995.

The arc of the films has been their growth together as an odd couple that brings out the best in each other, growing as people as they tackle bigger, wilder cases. Michael Bay directed the first two, making them as loud as you’d expect. Bad Boys For Life was one off the highest-grossing movies of 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and a fourth seemed like a shoe-in.

In the aftermath of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, it seemed like his prospects were going down. However, Sony chairman Tony Rothman has said Bad Boys 4 is still in development.

Lawrence’s comments are enticing not just because of an immediate sequel, but his use of the phrase “At least”. Could we see Bad Boys 5? Sure seems like plenty of fans are ready for however many Lawrence and Smith are willing to make. We’ll have to get through Bad Boys 4 first, mind.

We’ll keep you informed – watch this space.