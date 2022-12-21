Margot Robbie says Babylon is her proudest achievement so far

Margot Robbie is only 32, but she’s already made a big impression on Hollywood. The Australian former Neighbours star has been nominated for two Oscars and four BAFTAs. She has worked with some big-name actors and directors, as well as producing many notable works herself, including Promising Young Woman. However, she says that her latest movie is the one she is most proud of – Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

Babylon is a three-hour epic about the silent era of Hollywood. It stars Diego Calva as an aspiring film star, and Robbie plays Nellie – who takes him under her wing. It’s another collaboration between Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz – who composed the music for Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Robbie says; “As the story progresses, she (Nellie) realizes that Hollywood is way harder, way crazier than she ever thought it would be. I’ve never been as close to a character as Nellie before. She came in with a bang and she’s not gonna let anyone stand in her way. It’ll be the thing I’m most proud of in my entire career but also, my entire life.”

Robbie gained attention in 2011-2012 for playing an American character in TV series Pan Am alongside Christina Ricci. In the decade since, she’s made a big impression in Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and of course as Harley Quinn. She was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her role as controversial ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

Babylon also stars Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Max Minghella, Olivia Wilde, Katherine Waterston, and Robbie lookalike Samara Weaving. Babylon is out in the US and Canada on December 23, and the UK on January 20, 2023.

