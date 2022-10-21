Margot Robbie stole the best Harley Quinn prop from set

Margot Robbie is currently promoting Amsterdam, but of course people can’t help asking about her most iconic character – Harley Quinn. Robbie last played the breakfast-sandwich loving fiend in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, and it’s not yet known when or if she will play Harley again.

But Robbie is still booked-and-busy, of course, she has Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie coming up soon. From what we’ve seen from set photos of Barbie, there are plenty of costumes and accessories – especially the day-glo rollerblades – that Robbie must have been tempted to swipe from set.

When asked by Elle about what is the favourite prop she’s taken from a set, Robbie replied; “I’ve got my Harley Quinn baseball bat. Next to my bed. Just in case anyone makes the mistake of breaking into my house. They’ll regret that. And I have a really comfy pair of cashmere trackpants from Wolf of Wall Street. They were so comfy, they let me keep them at the end.”

Robbie’s Amsterdam co-stars also weigh in on props they’ve taken from sets. Rami Malek says he took the half-mic from Bohemian Rhapsody because it was “pretty iconic.” John David Washington says he kept the suits from Tenet. Robbie says; “oh, they were nice.”

While we’re not sure when we’ll be seeing Robbie as Harley Quinn again (and with the current state of the DCEU, it’s more up in the air than ever), we do at least have the very fun animated series to enjoy on HBO Max. In the series, Quinn is in a relationship with Poison Ivy.

