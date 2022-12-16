Margot Robbie prepared for Babylon by partying non-stop

Getting into character can be tough, but Margot seemed to have a great time in drama movie Babylon. To prepare for the thriller movie about the excesses of Hollywood, she essentially just partied for two weeks, constantly on the look out for her next session.

“I would always have friends, like, in the trailer,” Robbie told Carey Mulligan during an Actors on Actors interview for Variety. “Base camp was like a little ongoing party. I was like, ‘I kind of need it for Nellie. I need her to never have a minute of quiet. Never compose herself’. I didn’t ever want to go back to my trailer and settle.”

This was constant, even Robbie wasn’t due to film. The point was, as the Barbie movie star eludes, to feel like her character Nellie, who’s binging consistently through the new film from La La Land director Damien Chazelle. It worked, but wore Robbie out by the end.

“I was so tired,” she said, grinning. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m having a party.’ Or, like, ‘We’re going out.'” This went on for two weeks, before Robbie went back to normality.

YouTube Thumbnail

The comedy movie Babylon covers Hollywood moving from silent films to talkies in the 1920s. It was a period where many stars and filmmakers were engaged in prolonged alcohol and drug consumption, hence Robbie’s research. Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, and Jean Smart are also part of the cast.

Babylon is in cinemas December 23 in the US, and January 6 in the UK. check out our list of 2023 movies we’re looking forward to for more great films to watch out for.

