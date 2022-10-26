Zoe Saldaña set an incredible personal record while making Avatar 2

Zoe Saldaña is not stranger to breaking records. For example, she is the only actor to have starred in three of the five highest-grossing movies of all time – Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar (2009). When Avatar 2 is released, there is a chance this could become four. But there’s another personal record that she broke while filming The Way of Water – holding her breath for a very impressive length of time.

The New York Times bravely asked James Cameron the reasonable question; “Avatar: The Way of Water [submerges the actors underwater] and they had to learn how to hold their breath for several minutes to shoot some of its undersea sequences. What’s gained from doing it for real?” He responds; “Oh, I don’t know, maybe that it looks good? Come on! You want it to look like the people are underwater, so they need to be underwater.”

“I knew Sam [Worthington] was a surfer, but Sig [Weaver] and Zoe and the others weren’t particularly ocean-oriented folks. So I was very specific about what would be required, and we got the world’s best breath-hold specialists to talk them through it.”