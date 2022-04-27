Avatar 2 gets official title, trailer coming with Doctor Strange 2

Disney have unveiled the official title for Avatar 2, and it’s leaning into pretty much the only thing we know about the long-awaited big-budget sequel so far – water. The title is Avatar: The Way of Water and it releases worldwide starting from December 14 and heads to North America on December 16.

James Cameron beamed into CinemaCon from New Zealand to say; “I just want you to hear it from me. Jon (Landau, producer) and I are here to work with you (the exhibitors). The best way is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema.” The Oscar winning filmmaker said he was “hard at work putting the final touches on the film.”

He continued to say that the new films are “Pushing limits even farther with high frame rate, higher resolution 3D and greater reality in our visual effects. I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. I think we pulled it off.”

It was also revealed that the trailer for Avatar 2 can be seen before Doctor Strange 2 from May 4, 2022. And that a remastered version of the original Avatar will be re-released in cinemas on September 23, obviously as a reminder of the 2009 spectacle, and to build anticipation for the new one.

Avatar 2 takes place in and around the ocean, and the trailer features flying fish bird creatures, and the Na’Vi communing with a whale. The long-promised Avatar sequels have very much been a case of “we’ll believe it when we see it,” but it looks like Avatar 2 is becoming more real by the day.

While we wait until Avatar: The Way of Water is released in December, check out our guide to the best science fiction movies.