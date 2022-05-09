Avatar 2 teaser trailer reveals first look at stunning water footage

If you’re one of the few people who didn’t see Doctor Strange 2 at the weekend, you can now catch your first proper glimpse at the very real Avatar 2, which is finally being released in December 2022. With its title being The Way of Water, we have been promised some much-hyped underwater footage of the fantasy movie, with Cameron once again attempting to push the boundaries of VFX.

The official synopsis reads; “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family – Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their kids – the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

The trailer begins not underwater, but with the family frolicking through the trees – which is what we are familiar with from the first Avatar released in 2009 – which was largely set in the forests of alien planet Pandora.

We then see the family flying over clear turquoise water, with what looks like a whale shark in it. We see what may be one of the Sully kids swimming underwater in a coral reef like environment. The trailer then abruptly cuts to a military-industrial scene, with the Na’Vi avatars walking with humans, which they tower above. It looks as though there will be another conflict between humans and the Na’Vi, as there is a forest scene with bows and arrows being brandished in defence.

There are a few more watery shots, before we hear our first dialogue. Jake says; “I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress.” It looks as though one of the children takes after their Na’Vi mother and one looks human, like Jake.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Avatar – The Way of Water below;

Avatar 2 will not be the only sequel, as more will follow hot on its heels. And we shouldn’t have too long to wait, as the third movie has already mostly been shot. “We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments,” Cameron said.

While we wait until December to don our 3-D glasses to enjoy a return trip to Pandora, check out our guide to the best science fiction movies.