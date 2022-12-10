Avatar 4’s script triggered a shocking two-word response from studios

James Cameron, the director of Avatar and the upcoming Avatar 2, has said that his script for Avatar 4 was met with a shocking response from studio executives. Avatar 2 will release on December 16, 2022, and comes highly anticipated after the ground-breaking success of the first Avatar back in 2009.

Avatar 2, which is titled Avatar: The Way of Water is set to continue the journey of the characters from the first of the science fiction movies. It will also explore the underwater world of Pandora, giving audiences a better look at the variety of life that populates the planet as well as other Na’vi cultures.

After Avatar 2 releases, director James Cameron has shown no sign that he wants to slow down or stop making movies set in that universe. In fact, he has been open about the fact that he wants to make more sequels, potentially all the way up to an Avatar 7.

Now, the director has spoken about his script for Avatar 4. While talking to Collider, Cameron discussed the future of the movie series and touched on how the studio he worked with had reacted to his scripts to Avatar so far, and shared their crazy response to his script to Avatar 4.

Cameron said “when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy fuck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?”

If that two-word response is anything to go by then fans really are in for a treat when it comes to Avatar 4, which is currently pencilled in for release for December 2026. However, whether we actually get an Avatar 4 is still not completely certain, despite the positive reaction to the script.

While Avatar 2 and 3 have both been filmed, whether further sequels release will depend on the success of 2 and 3. Cameron has already said that Avatar 2 needs to make over $2 billion to be profitable, and that’s a high, high bar.

