Sigourney Weaver loved Avatar 2’s intense training regime

James Cameron’s highly anticipated science fiction movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, is racing to the big screen and promises to be full of action and spectacle. In the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, fans expect big stunts, and according to the impressive training regimes of the flick’s stars, it looks like we will be seeing plenty of adrenaline-fuelled sequences.

Sigourney Weaver first played Dr Grace Augustine in the first Avatar movie, but since Grace died in the last film, the actor will now be taking on the role of Jake and Neytiri’s daughter – a Na’vi named Kiri. Speaking with Interview Magazine, Weaver recently opened up about working with James Cameron again and revealed the preparation she is undertaking for her new role in the upcoming action movie.

According to the star, she has enjoyed being pushed to new heights with her training regime – with The Way of Water demanding that she learns new skills such as freediving. “On Avatar: The Way of Water, I was older than a lot of the other people, and we had to do a lot of parkour. We had to do burpees. We had to do freediving,” Weaver explained.

“Don’t you love these jobs where you have to learn some really outlandish thing that you keep with you for the rest of your life?” the star continued. “Freediving, especially; I’m grateful that we spent a year doing that.”

Weaver went on to share that her free diving teacher, Kirk Krack, also trains Navy seals and that at one point, she managed to hold her breath for “six and a half minutes.” To say that her training was intense is an understatement. Seems like she is prepared for The Way of Water if you ask me.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theatres on December 16, 2022. For more mind-blowing picks, here are our guides to the best fantasy movies and best alien movies of all time.