Topher Grace defends Avatar 2 from “haters”

The highly-anticipated animated movie Avatar 2 might be divisive among some, but Spider-Man movie actor Topher Grace had some choice words for the film’s “haters.” The Way of Water, which is the sequel to the 2009 original science fiction movie, has divided opinion during its decade-long journey to the big screen.

Not only did director James Cameron amass controversy by filming Avatar 2 in New Zealand during their Covid-19 lockdown, but early trailers of the sequel were also mocked for their CGI and, most recently, social media users had plenty of raised eyebrows over the film’s three-hour runtime and Cameron hinting that the film would have to gross $2 billion at the global box office to breakeven.

Sharing a trailer for Avatar 2, former Spider-Man cast member Topher Grace, who played Eddie Brock/Venom in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, wrote, “Fuck the haters, this movie looks awesome.”

In terms of how the movie is received, I guess we’ll have to wait until December 16, when Avatar 2 is released in theatres. The official synopsis for Avatar 2, which sees Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Ney’tiri is as follows: “Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.”

If you’re asking yourself, ‘Why did Avatar 2 take so long?’ be sure to check out our guide as we dive into just that. Avatar 2 arrives in cinemas December 16, 2022.