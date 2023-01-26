Avatar 2 cut the cutest Pandoran creature you’ll ever see

Avatar 2 upped the ante on the first movie by having even more fantastical creatures – such as the whale-like Tulkun, plesiosaur-like Ilu, and the Skimwing – which is like an enormous flying fish. But we’ve just discovered that we lost out on having a Pandoran otter and James Cameron has got some explaining to do.

Empire magazine editor Nick de Semlyen has tweeted a page from the Art of Avatar 2 book which shows photos of the most adorable Pandoran creature we’ve even seen. There is a caption with the pictures which says; “The Pandoran twist on the otter was created for a now-excised scene with Tuk, but the creatures will remain part of the larger canon on Pandora.”

“Dylan Cole recalls; ‘Otters are just fun, and that scene was a playful little moment with Tuk swimming around. The otter went through a lot of different iterations – some more toward literal otters, and some very much not.'” All we can say is – Cameron is about to catch some furry adorable little otter hands if they don’t show up in other movies in the series!

While there were plenty of doubters and naysayers before Avatar 2 came out, it has now passed the rarefied two billion dollar mark – something only five other movies in history have done – two of which were directed by Cameron.

The top 5 highest grossing movies of all time are; Avatar (Cameron), Avengers: Endgame (MCU), Titanic (Cameron), The Force Awakens (Star Wars), and Avengers: Infinity War (MCU). Avatar 2 looks set to overtake Infinity War, and probably The Force Awakens, any day now. The only thing preventing Avatar 2 from the Top 3 will be Titanic’s 25th anniversary re-release in February.

Avatar 3 and 4 will be on their way in fairly quick succession, so we’ll have to see how well they do when the gap hasn’t been as long. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best science fiction movies.