Avatar 2 cast used underwater jetpacks to make Na’vi better swimmers

The long-awaited Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, is going to introduce a semi-aquatic clan called the Metkayina, led by Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis. Metkayina have biologically adapted to aquatic life. They are marked by tails and fin-like “strakes” that help them propel through the water. The Way of Water will also see Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their five children connecting with the water.

Cameron didn’t want to use webbed-feet for the Metkayina tribe, so what the crew created instead was something for the actors, performing in tanks of water with motion-capture equipment, to emulate these strake appendages.

“We essentially gave them jet packs, and they were able to trigger the jet packs themselves on the fly,” Cameron revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “So they’d complete a stroke, and when they’re in the glide phase of the stroke, they’d trigger the jet pack with a little tiny switch and it would push them forward a couple of meters. They’d move their hips like they had a tail. We called it the crocodile swim.”

Another scene will see Jake and Neytiri’s children jump in the ocean for the first time and experience the wonder. Kiri is their adopted teenage daughter, who was born from Grace’s avatar. Sigourney Weaver, who played Grace, is also playing Kiri. “She goes from this anxious and depressed state to one that’s joyful and reconnected over the course of a three-minute scene [in the water],” Cameron says.