Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 is coming soon, but there's a catch

The Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 release date has been announced, but fans of the anime series have yet more waiting to do for the finale

Eren Yaeger in Attack on Titan season 4

Mark your calendars, we have an Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 release date. The anime series, currently amid its final arc, will return in MArch 2023. Sadly, this won’t be the ending, as studio MAPPA has revealed that the remaining episodes are coming in another two parts.

The good news is that we don’t have look to wait for more of the horror anime. Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 kicks off March 4 in Japan (per Crunchyroll), and thanks to simulcast, we should be able to enjoy it more or less at the same time. Sadly, due the level of production quality needed, a second part is now scheduled to begin sometime later this year.

To make up for the delay on the animated series, a new trailer was released. It doesn’t show much beyond Eren leading the Titans, as we saw in the last episode.

You can check out the trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail

The horror series left us on a cliffhanger leading in the finale. Eren had started the Rumbling, a cataclysmic event involving the power of hundreds of Colossal Titans. He intends to use this to wipe out Marley so Paradis can live in peace, but in his genocidal fervour it sounds like he might destroy all human life while he’s at it.

