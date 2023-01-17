Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 is coming soon, but there’s a catch

Mark your calendars, we have an Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 release date. The anime series, currently amid its final arc, will return in MArch 2023. Sadly, this won’t be the ending, as studio MAPPA has revealed that the remaining episodes are coming in another two parts.

The good news is that we don’t have look to wait for more of the horror anime. Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 kicks off March 4 in Japan (per Crunchyroll), and thanks to simulcast, we should be able to enjoy it more or less at the same time. Sadly, due the level of production quality needed, a second part is now scheduled to begin sometime later this year.

To make up for the delay on the animated series, a new trailer was released. It doesn’t show much beyond Eren leading the Titans, as we saw in the last episode.

You can check out the trailer below:

The horror series left us on a cliffhanger leading in the finale. Eren had started the Rumbling, a cataclysmic event involving the power of hundreds of Colossal Titans. He intends to use this to wipe out Marley so Paradis can live in peace, but in his genocidal fervour it sounds like he might destroy all human life while he’s at it.

We can only wait to find out what happens. Have a look at our lists of the best Netflix anime and best anime movies for something to check out in the meantime.