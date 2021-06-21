Michael Keaton and Supergirl spotted on The Flash set

The recent release of set photos from Andy Muschietti’s The Flash has DC fans all riled up, as the behind-the-scenes snapshots reveal a first look at Michael Keaton’s return as Bruce Wayne, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

The pictures come straight from the set of the upcoming feature directed by Muschietti, The Flash, the latest Justice League member to get his own film. Ezra Miller is set to return as Barry Allen, and Kiersey Clemons will appear as Iris West. But despite The Flash being a film dedicated to everyone’s favourite speedy superhero, it was a sneaky shot of Michael Keaton in a sharp blue suit, and Sasha Calle wearing a detailed Superman logo on her chest that stole the limelight, and lit up social media yesterday.

That’s right, the 1989 Batman (Keaton) is officially making a return to DC, as a fan page shared a picture of the star filming on location. His appearance points to The Flash having a multiverse story. It’s believed the upcoming film will draw from the 2011 storyline Flashpoint Paradox, featuring Barry Allen performing a number of crossovers within the DCEU. Keaton’s return is a main selling point to the film’s appeal, and long-time Batman fans are thrilled by his confirmation in the cast lineup.

BREAKING: We have our first look at Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne in #TheFlash! pic.twitter.com/BXP7xRvarC — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) June 20, 2021

Ben Affleck’s Batman is also expected to be returning, and there has been some speculation on how the multiple Bruce Waynes will be integrated into Barry’s story. In an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2020, Muschietti addressed these concerns. “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” he said. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

More looks at Supergirl !!! pic.twitter.com/2lPtq1yDID — AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 20, 2021

Paired with the Batman reveal and all the excitement around the expanded DC universe, pictures of Sasha Calle also grabbed attention. Fans shared a shot of the young star on their Twitter, revealing Calle’s Supergirl suit and a chic new haircut. This will be Calle’s first feature, and we are anxious to see her in action.

