The Flash season 9 is the end and Arrowverse fans are having a moment

After over a decade of leading DC’s televised entertainment on the CW, the dynamic Arrowverse will end after The Flash, its most long-lasting TV series, concludes with a thirteen-episode ninth season. Starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, The Flash, which isn’t canon to the DCEU, is the final piece of the CW’s Arrowverse puzzle, which includes various sci-fi series like Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.

The Flash showrunner Ben Wallace said in a statement, “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour, and spectacle, And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week.”

He continued, “So, as we get ready to honour the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Alongside Grant Gustin, other returning characters include Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Jesse L. Mart. Over on Twitter, fans of the beloved series couldn’t get over the idea of The Flash finally coming to an end. “I’m going to miss him so much,” one fan lamented alongside pictures of Gustin’s Flash.

“The Flash has been (and will always be) one of my favourite shows, despite its ups and downs,” a second fan wrote. “It has changed my life, and I have met some awesome people because of it.” A third fan tweeted that they’re “not ready to say goodbye.” They wrote, “I have watched every episode since day one. I love this show so much. And I’ve personally gone through some tough times, and this show always made it all a bit easier. I’m always gonna be grateful for everyone who was a part of it.”

The exact release date for The Flash season 9 is unclear, but it will arrive sometime in 2023.