Danielle Panabaker says The Flash season 8 finale is biggest in years

There’s been a lot of build-up to the season 8 finale of Arrowverse TV series The Flash, and now Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow and Frost in the sci-fi series, has teased that its set to be the biggest in years.

The Flash, which stars Grant Gustin in the titular role, follows forensic investigator Barry Allen who, after a freak lightning accident, gains superhuman powers and decides to use them to fight crime. The CW series has been ongoing since 2014, and although it isn’t considered canon to the DCEU, it does crossover with other DC-inspired sci-fi series commissioned by The CW, including Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman among many others. This has led to the shared universe of these TV series to be dubbed the Arrowverse.

Panabaker, who is currently on maternity leave, game some insight into how the season finale will play out in an interview with TVLine. “I was not around for every bit of it, but as I was reading the script for the finale I was shaking my head wondering how on Earth they were going to pull it off,” she said.

“It was the first opportunity to have a big finale in a couple of years, because season 6 ended short and season 7 we were still dealing with Covid restrictions,” she added. It’s huge, with a lot of returning faces…. As the saying goes, ‘Go big or go home,’ and they went big for this one.”

This comes after Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile in the series, made similar comments to the outlet, promising fans that the season 8 finale would be “huge.”

“Oh my god, it’s so huge,” she said. “And you’re going to see a face that you are going to be so surprised to see. So surprised.” She added, “Anybody that you’re thinking it might be, nope! It’s not at all who you think it is. Everyone is going to be screaming, they’ll be so excited to see this person.”

The season 8 finale for The Flash will air on the CW on Wednesday, June 29.