Schwarzenegger reveals his most underrated movie, and it’s a classic

Arnold Schwarzenegger is turning to television for the first time, with two upcoming Netflix series. The first is a spy comedy series called FUBAR which he has compared to one of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, True Lies. The second is a Netflix documentary about the man himself, simply entitled Arnold. In a recent interview, the former bodybuilder, governor and all-round action hero revealed his most underrated movie.

“Last Action Hero. It was slaughtered before anybody saw it. It was literally a political attack because I was campaigning for [former President George H.W. Bush], but Bill Clinton won.” The 1993 comedy action movie features a young boy being magically transported into the world of his favourite movie star.

“Last Action Hero was great — it wasn’t fantastic, but it was underrated. Now, more and more people are seeing it and saying, ‘I love this movie.’ I’m getting the residual checks, so I know it’s true. It made money — that’s always an important thing for me. Because it’s show business, right?” Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter.

Regarding FUBAR, Schwarzenegger says; “David Ellison came to me with the idea of a TV show. I said, ‘It has to be something where I can use all my aspects and talents. It has to be fun. It has to be action-packed. It has to be sweet. And we shouldn’t try to get around my age — let’s play my age.’ He came up with the idea of doing a True Lies-type thing.”

True Lies was a 1994 action comedy movie co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis. The James Cameron movie is about a man who his wife believes is boring, but is secretly a spy. A short-lived True Lies TV series was recently attempted, but in FUBAR Monica Barbaro plays Schwarzenegger’s daughter, and father and daughter discover that they’re both secret spies.

