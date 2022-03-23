Arcane season 2 will make CaitVi fans “happy”

After becoming a hit Netflix series last year, anticipation is high for Arcane season 2. In an interview on the upcoming episodes, showrunners for the League of Legends animated series state that fans of Caitlyn and Vi will be enthused by what’s coming.

Speaking on the BAFTAs Twitch channel, Arcane showrunners Alex Yee and Christian Linke were asked about Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship. Without giving too much away, they state that season 2 should be a good one for shippers of the two Arcane characters.

“We have always wanted to tell an organic story about Caitlyn and Vi that feels like it’s really true to how we see them, and how they’ve been seen,” Yee states. The way in which we wanted to roll that story out has always been sort of determined. What you will see in season 2 will be part of the big picture that we’ve had all along.” Linke adds Vi and Caitlyn are fundamental to the plotting of season 2, and that viewers “will be happy”.

Indeed, despite focusing on League of Legends champion siblings Vi and Jinx, it was Vi’s relationship with Caitlyn that ended up being the breakout subplot. Fans being fans, they start ‘shipping’ them, and it sounds like the romantic hints weren’t all that presumptuous.

After it came out in November 2021, Arcane season 1 swiftly became one of Netflix‘s biggest hits in recent memory. Players of the MOBA source material and those unfamiliar alike were enamoured by the animation, worldbuilding, mythology, and character arcs. Another season was swiftly announced, and now we’re playing the waiting game to hear about more.

We’ll keep you informed on Arcane season 2 updates – in the meantime, our sister site PCGamesN has you covered for the latest League of Legends patch notes.