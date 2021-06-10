Invasion trailer pits Sam Neill against alien attack, coming October

Apple TV has a hefty slate of TV shows and movies coming this year, and among them is Invasion, starring Sam Neill. The first trailer has Neill providing a voiceover monologue to scenes of humanity being rocked by beings from another world.

As the title suggests, the series is about an alien invasion, and a few choice people who’ll be stuck in the crossfire. One is Ahmed Malik (Firas Nassar), whose cheery life with Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani), and their two kids is about to be turned upside down thanks to the extra-terrestrials. A space mission involving Mitsuki (Shiori Kutsuna) is severely jeopardised, and Trevante Ward (Shamier Anderson) is a soldier on the frontlines.

Sheriff John Bell Tyson (Neill) is the final lead, who talks about how there’s “one purpose to everything”, and other platitudes of personal destiny. Something tells us his faith is about to be challenged by what’s coming. The arrival of our unwelcome visitors causes quite the mess, leading to random nosebleeds, citywide blackouts, odd markings in crops – you know, the usual carry on.

Invasion is created and written by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the former you may recognise as a producer on many of the X-Men movies, and The Martian. Apple ordered a ten episode season back in 2019, and due to pandemic-related delays, filming only finished this past March.

Invasion is set to begin on Apple TV October 22, 2021. We have all the best alien movies to make sure you’re savvy to all the tropes come then.