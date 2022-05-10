Sir David Attenborough’s dino docuseries is coming soon to Apple TV

Sir David Attenborough is bringing a new documentary series to Apple TV which is all about dinos, and as if our ears needed a further treat – it will be scored by Hans Zimmer. The series, which is called Prehistoric Planet, begins on May 23, 2022 and is executive produced by Jon Favreau.

The series will serve as good research and preparation for Jurassic World: Dominion which comes out in June. Jurassic Park cast-members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are returning to the world of dinosaurs for the film. Unfortunately John Hammond will not be joining them, as actor Richard Attenborough died in 2014. And he was none other than the older brother of Sir David.

Apple TV says that; “Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.” The docuseries will have five episodes premiering across five nights, that will each cover a different environmental aspect of the dinosaurs’ existence. The episodes are titled Coasts, Deserts, Freshwater, Ice Worlds and Forests, taking us to all corners of the prehistoric globe.

Sir David Attenborough has just celebrated his 96th birthday. He is known for many highly critically-acclaimed documentary series such as Planet Earth, The Blue Planet, Great Barrier Reef, Frozen Planet, Life in Colour and Africa.

You can watch the thrilling trailer for Prehistoric Planet below;

Apple TV is splashing their ample budget on a plethora of star-studded TV series and movies this year, with many high-profile projects coming soon. These include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Ghosted starring Chris Evans, an Audrey Hepburn biopic with Rooney Mara and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon.

