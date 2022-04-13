Every American Horror Story season coming to Disney Plus UK this month

Every season of American Horror Story (one of the best TV series for fans of the macabre) is coming to Disney Plus UK this month. Yes, you read that right, all ten seasons of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s iconic series will be available on the streaming service in the UK and Ireland from April 27.

In case you haven’t seen American Horror Story (Editor: where have you been?), the show’s basically an anthology horror series with each season telling a single story, following a different set of characters -played usually by a recurring troupe of actors – in a completely different setting. Sometimes there’s been a bit of overlap between the different stories, but we don’t want to get into spoiler territory.

Anyway, the spooky show’s covered everything from ghosts, ghouls, witches, and even the horror of elections over the course of ten seasons. Along the way, it’s picked up a staggering 429 award nominations (of which it’s won 94) and drawn in incredibly high and consistent ratings. Basically, it’s peak horror television.

From April 27 the following American Horror Story seasons are being added to Disney Plus:

American Horror Story: Murder House (S1)

American Horror Story: Asylum (S2)

American Horror Story: Coven (S3)

American Horror Story: Freak Show (S4)

American Horror Story: Hotel (S5)

American Horror Story: Roanoke (S6)

American Horror Story: Cult (S7)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (S8)

These join 1984 and Double Feature, which are already on the platform. Fair warning, though, don’t binge it all at once. You don’t want to give yourself nightmares! Or, if you do, you can check out its spin-off American Horror Stories (also available on Disney Plus), which is a more traditional anthology with each episode being its own scary story.

