American Horror Stories season 2 coming July 21

The premiere date for American Horror Stories season 2, the spooky anthology series that acts as a spin-off from main horror series American Horror Story, has finally dropped — and it’ll be creeping up on you in the night sooner than you think.

FX has announced that the TV series will be returning on July 21, with a tweet by the official Twitter account reading: “This summer, the nightmare returns.” Although critical response to season 1 of American Horror Stories — which told a different, standalone horror story in each 1-hour episode — was mixed, it was hugely successful in terms of viewership. Deadline previously reported that according to FX, American Horror Stories marked the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date.

American Horror Stories also saw several actors from the OG American Horror Story make an appearance in some standalone tales, with season 1’s cast including Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, and Naomi Grossman amongst others. Details on what we can expect this season are slim, but knowing Ryan Murphy’s work, you might want to sleep with the light on.

The official American Horror Stories series synopsis is as follows: “American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.”

“Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various instalments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.”

This summer, the nightmares return. #AHStories – Installment 2 premieres July 21. Only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/dANgcSGwZC — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 13, 2022

American Horror Stories will be airing on FX weekly from July 21, and will be available on streaming service Hulu in the US the day after airing. If you can’t get enough of the grisly tales, check out our guide to the best horror movies of all time.