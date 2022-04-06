Michael Bay’s decision to put his dog in Ambulance stressed him out

Veteran filmmaker Michael Bay is known for high-octane action movies, tension building thriller movies, and blowing stuff up, so you’d think he was more than accustomed to handling stress on a film set. But, for his most recent movie, Ambulance, putting his own dog in the movie really stressed him out.

Ambulance stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez, in a pretty wacky crime movie about two crooks taking an ambulance for a joyride across LA. It has all the usual Bayhem we have come to expect from the director, including high-speed car chases, helicopters, and big explosions.

While Bay’s reputation, both good and bad, precede him, Ambulance is receiving a fairly positive critical reception, and perhaps the filmmaker has took a step towards leaving behind his more unappealing cliché techniques. By the sounds of it, one thing he definitely won’t be doing again, is putting his dog in one of his movies, after enduring the most tense day on set when he tried to get his pooch to play along.

“I didn’t put myself in this movie, but I did put my dog in it. That’s Nitro, my mastiff,” Bay revealed in an interview with Screen Rant. “It was probably one of the tensest days because I had 19 minutes left of sunlight and he’s 217 pounds. I had to push him in a little teeny Fiat,” the director added.

They do say you should never work with animals, but then again, Michael Bay isn’t exactly one for taking the easy route when it comes to filmmaking. Still, when it comes to man’s best friend, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Ambulance is already in UK cinemas, and is released in US theatres on April 8.