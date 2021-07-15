Amazon Prime shares first The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown trailer

Get ready for fast cars, and some solid cross-country banter because Amazon has just dropped the first full trailer for part one of their UK double-bill special, The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown. That’s right, the iconic motor obsessed trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are getting back on the road, and this time we’ll see the gang adventuring around Scotland during the height of Covid-19 and the 2020 lockdowns.

The new Amazon Prime video special revolves around the three presenters celebrating the great American cars from the ‘70s that they saw on TV as kids, but never got a chance to see in person. They decide to find out just why these amazing vehicles never made it big in Britain through doing what they do best – getting to know the motors first hand.

With each taking classic cars that were once owned by huge American celebrities like Elvis Presley, and Clint Eastwood, they head out on a road trip around Scotland in one of their funniest and most chaotic journeys to date.

You can watch the trailer for The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown here:

Production for the special began back in October 2020, with the coronavirus affecting filming, which we can see in the trailer. In the clip, we see crew members wearing masks, and the presenters even rendered homeless during production as well. “Apparently, there’s some kind of virus going round,” Clarkson says. “We aren’t allowed to stay in a hotel even if we can find one.”

However, it isn’t all doom and gloom. In fact, it seems like the pandemic led to some fun moments that viewers can look forward to, such as Richard, James and Jeremy building a homemade floating bridge across the Hebridean sea, capable of supporting them and their massive cars on a perilous journey to their final destination.

Grand Tour presents: Lochdown will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2021. You can read the official description of the upcoming production below:

“At the wheel of a Cadillac Coupe De Ville as driven by Elvis, a Lincoln Continental as driven by Jock Ewing of Dallas fame, and a Buick Riviera as piloted by Clint Eastwood, the three hosts take their iconic Detroit machines on a road trip across the stunning scenery of Scotland. And even though they are on home turf this lockdown journey turns out to be one of their funniest, most action packed and most charming adventures in years.”

