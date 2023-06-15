Can I stream Greatest Days? How to watch the Take That musical

Is Greatest Days streaming? Based on West End musical The Band, Greatest Days is a jukebox musical celebrating the music of Take That — or, as they’re referred to in the film, ‘the Boys.’

Back in 1990s Lancashire, sixteen-year-old Rachel and her four best friends — Debbie, Rachel, Claire, and Heather — have the night of their lives as they see ‘the Boys’ in concert. Soon after, a tragic event rips the tight-knit friendship group apart. But in this feel-good movie, Rachel sees an opportunity to bring the gang back together 25 years later after winning a competition to see ‘the Boys’ on their reunion tour in Athens.

Early reviews are already calling Greatest Days the best musical of the summer, so if you want to catch the new movie for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to watch Greatest Days.

Where can I watch Greatest Days?

Greatest Days is out in UK cinemas from Friday June 16, 2023.

Although the comedy movie will be hitting Amazon Prime at a later date, it will be screening exclusively in the UK and Ireland for now.

Greatest Days is exclusive to cinemas now, but it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the next few months.

Hopefully, this will be the case for international audiences/Take That enthusiasts too!

Is Greatest Days on Netflix?

You can’t stream Greatest Days on Netflix right now, and we doubt that’ll change anytime soon.

If Amazon, for some reason, decides to give Netflix a license for Greatest Days, it may well show up one day — but this is unlikely given that they have their own streaming service.

Is Greatest Days on Disney Plus?

You can’t stream Greatest Days on Disney Plus, because it isn’t a Disney movie.

Greatest Days was created by Amazon Prime and Elysian Film Group. Neither of these organizations are affiliated with the House of Mouse, so it doesn’t make sense for them to put their film on Disney Plus.

Is Greatest Days on Prime Video?

Greatest Days is not on Prime Video right now, but it’s coming to the platform later this year.

Because the movie was made by Amazon Prime, we expect it to be free for all Prime Video subscribers.

Is Greatest Day on Blu-ray?

Greatest Days is not on Blu-ray, and we doubt it will be.

This is because the movie was made in collaboration with a streamer — so we doubt any physical releases are on the cards.

