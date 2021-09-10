Amazon announces range of TVs, new Fire TV stick

It’s time to renew all your streaming services because it looks like everyone’s home cinemas are getting a flashy update. Amazon has announced that the next generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the first-generation Amazon Fire TV are on their way.

The first product announced, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is set to release on October 8 this year, and will feature an 802.11ax network – better known as Wi-Fi 6. This means faster app starts, smoother gaming sessions, and all in all, just an optimised entertainment experience. The new model comes with an updated Alexa Voice Remote, with additional shortcut buttons to frequently used apps, such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

Then we move on to Amazon’s second big announcement, and arguably the most exciting, the Amazon Fire TV 4 Series and Omni Series. These smart TVs are the very first Amazon-branded ones on the market today. Both promise a clean 4k Ultra HD experience, meaning your favourite TV series and the best movies can be viewed via a crisp, clear picture. Other features include Dolby Digital Plus and Alexa voice search functionality.

Both TVs support Alexa home theatre audio mode, which lets you use smart speakers to act as the primary stereo speakers for your home set-up. So far, the TVs have only been announced in America at the moment and will be available to purchase on October 27. We will be sure to keep you updated on when the smart TVs become available in the UK.

