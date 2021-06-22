Blu-Rays and DVDs upwards of 58% off for Amazon Prime Day

For any movie buff collecting their favourite films in disc form is a long-standing tradition. Our shelves are piled high with DVDs and Blu-ray boxsets, and many of us sleep easy at night knowing that we have all the classics remastered in 4K Ultra HD glory. But let’s be honest, being a dedicated cinephile isn’t exactly the cheapest obsession. However, thankfully Amazon Prime Day is here, and is ready to save all our wallets as we franticly pick up all the TV series and films that we’ve missed over the years.

There is nothing like settling down to watch some cult TV series or a collection of the best movies on your couch. It’s one of life’s simplest pleasures, and now there are some great bargains up for grabs. In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, we here at The Digital Fix have rounded up some of the best deals on Blu-ray’s, DVDs, and boxsets for your enjoyment. From popular sitcoms to the best horror movies on offer, we have left no cinematic stone unturned.

A quick reminder that to get full access to all these deals, it's in your best interest to be an Amazon Prime member.

30% off The Middle Earth Blu-ray Collection (Extended Edition)

In preparation for the upcoming Amazon Lord of the Rings series, what is a better way to spend your time than catching up on all six Middle Earth-centred films? Amazon UK is offering the 30 disc Middle Earth collection for just £44. The boxset includes the Lord of the Rings films as well as The Hobbit titles in extended format. Seeing the classic fantasy movies in that high definition Blu-ray quality is stunning, and with all the extra content it has to offer, it’s an unmissable deal for any Lord of The Rings fan.

58% off The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series boxset

With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you save yourself $105. That’s right, The Big Bang Theory’s boxset is now going for $74.99 instead of its typical $179.99 price. The 37 disc boxset covers all episodes and seasons in the series, and makes for the perfect show to binge on your TV. However, for all you Blu-ray lovers, sorry, this deal is only available on the boxset’s DVD version.

36% off Christopher Nolan 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Collection

Watching a selection of Christopher Nolan’s top films in 4K is a great night in, and now Amazon UK is offering it for just the small price of £55.45. The deal saves you over £30 and gives you seven top tire films in the process. The Collection includes Dunkirk (2017), The Prestige (2006), Interstellar (2014), Inception (2010), Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

33% off The Mission: Impossible: The 5 Movie Blu-Ray Collection

Action movies and Tom Cruise go hand in hand, and nothing says a quiet night at home like a fast-paced spy series. Although the initial discount price is $23, with Amazon Prime, this Mission Impossible Boxset drops down to $16.70. The set includes the original Mission Impossible (1996) up to Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation (2015), giving you 10 hours of straight heart-racing action.

35% off The Ultimate Hammer Collection

No one does classic horror movies quite like Hammer Films studios, so for any spooky moviegoers, this is a deal too good to pass up. For just £44.79, Amazon UK is selling a 21-disc box set of pure fire Hammer classics. The 20 horror films included in this collection are: Blood From the Mummy’s Tomb (1971), Demons of the Mind (1972), The Devil Rides Out (1968), Viking Queen (1967), Dracula, Prince of Darkness (1966), Fear in the Night (1972), Frankenstein Created Woman (1967), The Horror of Frankenstein (1970), The Nanny (1965), One Million Years BC (1966), Plague of the Zombies (1966), Quatermass and the Pit (1967), Rasputin, the Mad Monk (1966), The Reptile (1966), The Scars of Dracula (1970), She (1965), Slave Girls (1967), To the Devil a Daughter (1967), The Vengeance of She (1968), and The Witches (1966). If you haven’t noticed, that’s a lot of films, and definitely worth the cash.

So what do you say? Ready to start expanding your movie collection? If the answer is yes be sure to sign up for a Prime membership here before it’s too late to cash in on these bargains.