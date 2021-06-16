Best Prime Day TV Deals

It’s Amazon Prime Day, and you know what that means – lots of great deals on the best tech and entertainment. You can find all sorts to improve your home setup, at better prices than your average sale. If you’re been considering a new TV, now’s the time, and we’ve all the best prices for you to consider.

Given that it’s Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of all the great discounts listed here. You can join Amazon Prime here, and on top of lovely reductions, you’ll get free delivery, access to all Prime streaming services, and a 30-day free trial.

The sets listed below are some of the best TVs you can pick up in today’s market, offering 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos Surround sound, and more features that truly maximise the home-viewing experience. Some are models that have only just entered market floor, others are a little bit older, but still have everything you need to make the best movies look and sound perfect. We’re covering both UK and US for these Prime Day deals, giving you options no matter your region, and we’ll be updating throughout the day for more deals and offers.

These are the best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day:

Save $600 on the Sony X950H 75″ Ultra HD TV

Over on Amazon US, there’s some very sweet Prime Day deals indeed. The Sony X950H is usually a big screen at a big price, but you can known get it for over a quarter off at the moment. Images don’t get much clearer and deeper than with Sony’s triluminous display and X1 processor, and while it comes with Google Assistant as standard for all the smart features, you can also use Amazon’s Alexa.

Sony X950H 75″ 4K Ultra HD TV $2,599.99 $1,998.00

Save $100 on the Sony X80J 65″ Google TV

For something on the more modest end from Amazon US, you can grab the 65″ model of Sony’s X80J for under $900. While you won’t necessarily have upscaling and image processing that’s on the bleeding edge, you’ll still have 4K that makes all your favourite movies and TV look immaculate. Compatible with Alexa, and Google TV functionality lets you browse Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, and more.

Sony X80J 65″ 4K Google TV $999.99 $898.00

Save $400 on the Samsung Q60T 82″ Quantum Smart TV

Go big or go home – or in this case, go big, and get it delivered straight to your home. The 82″ version of the Samsung Q80T can be bought for less than $2,000 in this Prime Day deal, giving you quite the centrepiece for your home theatre. Samsung’s Quantum Dots produce over a billion colours, enhancing just about anything you care to try, and the ultra fast processing provides nigh-unrivalled upscaling.

Samsung Q60T 82″ Quantum Smart TV $2,199.99 $1,997.99

Save £70 on the Samsung AU7110 55″ Smart TV

Amazon UK has a couple of similarly tempting Prime Day deals, like this Samsung set. The company’s industry-leading processing power provides upscaling that’s about as good as it gets, and Alexa’s built-in for maximum convenience when browsing and watching. If you’ve got a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or any other games console around, the Motion Xcelerator makes sure you’re playing with minimal input lag.

Save £110 ON the TCL C715K 55″ Smart TV

When it comes to making a home theatre on a budget, TCL has swiftly become the brand of choice. Now you can get these affordable 4K TVs for even cheaper, giving you a set with upscaling power and navigation that often stands to its competitors for a fraction of the price. If you’ve been thinking about moving into 4K but don’t have the money for many of the leading companies, this is for you.