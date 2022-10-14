Ryan Reynolds may be doing It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cameo

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been running for fifteen seasons, with no signs of stopping anytime soon, making it the longest-running sitcom of all time in the US. It all began in 2005, when Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton created the comedy series. Charlie Day is also a writer on the show. It stars McElhenney, Howerton, and Day alongside Kaitlin Olsen, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Danny DeVito.

The show is very much a family affair, because Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olsen are married, as are Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. McElhenney now has another personal relationship that he might be bringing into the show – his close buddy and business partner Ryan Reynolds.

McElhenney and Reynolds only became friends after Reynolds sent McElhenney a message about the jaw-dropping dance sequence he performed in the season 13 finale of Always Sunny, in November 2018. By November 2020, the pair had signed the papers confirming their takeover of Welsh football club Wrexham. The story is chronicled in TV series Welcome to Wrexham.

In a new puppy interview for Buzzfeed, the pair discuss Reynolds appearing in Always Sunny. Reynolds says; “I’m personally offended that I’ve never been asked.” And McElhenney replies; “Well, it can be arranged.” Reynolds says; “The answer is hell yes. I have said I would love to do a cameo, drinking [in the bar].” McElhenney admits that; “Mac needs a boyfriend.” Reynolds confirms; “Great. Let’s do it.”

Reynolds is well known for his cameos – in Seth MacFarlane projects, and for Deadpool director David Leitch. So, it seems like an Always Sunny cameo is a foregone conclusion.

While we wait to find out if or when Ryan Reynolds pops up in Always Sunny, check out our guide to the best comedy movies.