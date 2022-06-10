All American season 5 will bring in “fresh blood”

Nicco Annan, acclaimed actor, dancer and the choreographer of the popular CW TV series All American, has dished out some exciting developments for the sports drama’s upcoming chapter. In an interview with us at The Digital Fix, the star revealed that All American season 5 will be bringing some “fresh blood” to our small screens in the future.

All American is a series inspired by the life of the real professional football player Spencer Paysinger, and since its freshmen run back in 2018 has managed to garner a slew of positive reviews. In fact, its popularity even led to a spin-off series, All American: Homecoming, being announced in 2020.

All American season 4 ended in May 2022, and already fans are itching to know what is next for this drama series. While promoting P-Valley season 2, Annan was asked if he could reveal any developments for All American season 5. Annan shared with The Digital Fix that some new faces may be joining either the cast or crew in the series’ next instalment.

“Well, season 4 just wrapped, and season 5, it is coming up. The showrunner, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, would kill me if I did tell you something. But I will tell you that All American Homecoming got renewed for season 2, we got picked up for season 2,” Annan explained.

“And I think Spencer and the crew over there, they’re going to have some new fresh blood coming their way in season 5; I’ll just say that.”

As we mentioned above, Annan didn’t clarify if this “fresh blood” refers to new characters, or if a new crew is being added behind the scenes. We will be sure to keep our eyes peeled as more developments come our way.

In the meantime, fans can see Annan in P-Valley season 2 as Uncle Clifford. P-Valley season 2 premiered Friday, June 3 on STARZPLAY, which you can find via Amazon Prime. Sign up for a free trial here.