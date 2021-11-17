Alien TV series from Noah Hawley could start filming in March 2022

The new Alien TV series helmed by Noah Hawley is reportedly to begin shooting in March of next year. Alien Vs Predator Galaxy, which has consistently followed the sci-fi series, says shooting is expected to start in Thailand.

This lines up with comments from Hawley in July, when he told Vanity Fair he was hopeful the first two episodes would be made in the first half of 2022. “I’ve written a couple of scripts, the first two scripts, and we’re looking to make them next spring,” Hawley said. “When you get to something with this level of visual effects, there’s a lot of preparation that has to go into it.”

In that same interview, Hawley spoke on his aspirations for the show, namely that he set it on Earth in order to widen the scope for what a Xenomorph story can look like. “It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped – trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship,” he explains. “I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate.”

Alien Vs Predator Galaxy also has what’s believed to be the current synopsis behind-the-scenes: “Set not too far into our future, it’s the first Alien set on Earth – and by blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.”

Hawley discussed extrapolating ideas from Alien and Aliens with Vanity Fair. Specifically, it’ll delve into the business structure of Weyland-Yutani, and the whole ultra-capitalist reality of the franchise.

“You know, one of the things that I love about the first movie is how ’70s a movie it is, and how it’s really this blue collar space-trucker world in which Yaphet Kotto and Harry Dean Stanton are basically Waiting for Godot,” he says. “They’re like Samuel Beckett characters, ordered to go to a place by a faceless nameless corporation. The second movie is such an ’80s movie, but it’s still about grunts. Paul Reiser is middle management at best. So, it is the story of the people you send to do the dirty work. In mine, you’re also going to see the people who are sending them.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more – in the meantime, why not check out the best alien movies for more space-age thrills and chills.