Alien movie you forgot about seems to be happening

Horror movie franchises have been picking up steam as of late. In 2022 we got a new Hellraiser movie, a new Predator movie, and Halloween Ends wrapped up David Gordon Green’s take on Carpenter’s iconic slasher. And now, Alien is being added to the list.

That is right, the science fiction movie series that scared all of our dreams of being an astronaut away is getting a new addition. For those who may not remember, a new Alien movie from Fede Álvarez – the filmmaker behind Don’t Breathe and 2013’s remake of Evil Dead – was first announced in March 2022. Since then, news has been sparse, but thanks to a recent report from Deadline, we now know that the film is indeed going ahead and is aiming to begin filming in 2023.

Cailee Spaeny, who is set to play Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, has also been approached to star as the leading role of the flick and is currently in talks with the Alien team. So, yeah, despite all the silence, and let’s be honest, many of us forgetting it was a thing, Álvarez’s Alien movie is moving along full steam ahead.

Currently, plot details about this new addition to Scott Ridley’s franchise is unknown. However, sources close to The Hollywood Reporter previously disclosed how the upcoming thriller movie will be unconnected to the previous films in the IP.

