Wednesday fans are blaming Jenna Ortega for poor life choices

At the recent Hollywood Reporter Emmys round-table featuring the stars of this year’s best TV series, the actors recounted their weirdest fan interactions. The Sopranos‘ Michael Imperioli gets people asking him to murder them and Pedro Pascal has people trying to gouge out his eyes. Less violent, but no less funny is Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega having air hostesses copying her hairstyle.

Pascal recounted; “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes. And at first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them! And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

Imperioli said; “it was The Sopranos for a long time, and now it’s a lot of The White Lotus from young people. Some people want to take a picture with me pretending I have a gun to their head, and I never will do that. I’ll strangle them, but I won’t put a gun to their head.”

Ortega said that people are particularly weird on planes; “A lot of what I get recognized for now is either Scream or Wednesday, and Wednesday has a much wider audience than I anticipated, at least age-wise: It’s older people and younger people.”

“But I’ve had a couple of weird plane stories, too, where I’ve woken up to notes or things like that. I got off one yesterday, and at the end, the flight attendant took her hair down out of the bun and it was in two braids and she took her bangs down and she said, ‘You made me do this.'”

