New Adam Sandler movie is setting records on Netflix

Adam Sandler’s latest comedy movie – Murder Mystery 2, which co-stars Jennifer Aniston – has made a big splash on Netflix since it was released on March 31. In its first three days of availability, the film took the title for Netflix’s second biggest opening weekend for a comedy film with over 42 million views, reports Variety.

The sequel to the 2019 hit comedy reteams Sandler and Aniston in the exotic locations of the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Paris. Nick and Audrey Spitz have used their experience from the first movie to now become full-time private detectives. The murder mystery genre and the detective movie has been reinvigorated in recent years, with Rian Johnson’s Knives Out also coming out in 2019. The Knives Out sequel Glass Onion was released on Netflix at the end of 2022, and was also a big hit.

Elsewhere on Netflix, the spy genre is also proving popular. Following on from The Recruit starring Noah Centineo and Treason starring Charlie Cox, thriller series The Night Agent is proving to be extremely popular for the streaming service.

In its first 11 days of availability, The Night Agent was viewed for 216.39 million hours, pushing the action-thriller Netflix series to 385 million total hours viewed in its first two weeks and it now has more than 47 million views over all. The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as a rookie FBI agent and Luciane Buchanan as a young woman he becomes entangled with. They end up on the run, trying to find proof of corruption at the highest levels of The White House.

Netflix has already, unsurprisingly, renewed The Night Agent for a second season. Netflix also has The Diplomat coming up, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell as a married couple, which looks to be a romantic and comedic spin on the political thriller series.

