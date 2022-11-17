Stranger Things fan-favourite to star in A Quiet Place movie

Stranger Things season 4 saw the birth of a new fan-favourite character – Eddie Munson – and now you can’t move without bumping into someone in a Hellfire Club T-shirt. Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie, also now has legions of adoring fans, so everyone has been keen to see what his next career move is going to be. Well, it looks as though he’s made his choice, and will be co-starring in the spin-off of A Quiet Place, alongside Lupita Nyong’o.

The spin-off is called A Quiet Place: Day One and is not A Quiet Place 3, which is still going ahead with John Krasinski at the helm once again, and which is expected in 2025. The spin-off will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, who brought critical acclaim to Nicolas Cage in his independent drama movie Pig.

A Quiet Place Part II was the first theatrical-only release of the first pandemic era, and would go on to make almost $300 million worldwide, which is close to the first movie, which made $340 million. A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled for release on March 8, 2024.

The 28-year-old Joseph Quinn, who is from London, had previously appeared in British television shows Kin, Howards End, Les Miserables, Catherine the Great, and CB Strike. He also appeared in WWII zombie movie Overlord, as well as Steve McQueen’s Small Axe. Stranger Things catapulted him to fame, and he has signed with American agency CAA.

It looks as though Quinn enjoyed the taste he got of horror-tinged science fiction in Stranger Things, and wants another slice of that tentacle-filled pie. Nothing is known about the spin-off of A Quiet Place yet, but the title suggests it may be a prequel that takes place on the day that the extremely noise-sensitive aliens invade.

