1899 creators already making another Netflix series

1899 was unceremoniously cancelled by Netflix after just one season, but the streamer has re-upped their deal with its German creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese – who also created sci-fi series Dark. The next project from the duo is set to be comic book adaptation Something Is Killing The Children.

The series is said to be in a similar vein to Netflix series Dark, and is set in a small town plagued by monsters that eat children. A mysterious young woman is revealed who has the special powers required to fight the creatures.

The full synopsis reads; “When the children of Archer’s Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories – impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters.”

Something Is Killing The Children is one of the most successful original English-language comic book series of the last five years, selling more than two million copies worldwide. Its spin-off series, House Of Slaughter, sold more than half a million copies of its first issue alone, becoming the second biggest selling non-Marvel/DC comic of the last 25 years.

At one stage horror series maestro Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) was attached to Something Is Killing The Children, but he has since parted ways with Netflix anyway.

