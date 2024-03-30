Woody Harrelson wants to make Zombieland 3

Woody Harrelson revealed that he is ready to dive back into the undead hordes and brave the apocalypse once more. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the acclaimed actor expressed his desire to return as the zombie hunter Tallahassee for a new potential zombie movie, Zombieland 3.

In 2009 director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and future Deadpool writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick released the hit comedy movie Zombieland. Blowing critics and the box-office away, the film surpassed Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead as the highest-grossing zombie movie ever – until World War Z – and spawned a massive cult following. In 2019, fans saw the 2000s movie’s highly anticipated sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, which earned over $122 million at the box office, outgrossing its predecessor. With so much success, another flick just makes sense, right?

While promoting his flick Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Harrelson discussed the possibility of another Zombieland movie with Screen Rant’s Ash Crossan . Although the project isn’t in development, the star did express a desire to return to the post-apocalyptic story and his wishes to reunite with his Zombieland co-stars.

“I haven’t heard anything about it from many of the creative elements. I would love to do it because I just love those guys,” Harrelson explained. “That whole group is really… That’s a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is I’m open to it. And Ash [Crossan], if there’s anything you can do to make it happen, I would be most grateful.”

Alongside Harrelson, Zombieland stars Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin as survivors on a deadly road trip across the infected United States. In the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch joined the cast. Only time will tell if we see another Zombieland film. We are just hoping that we won’t have to wait another ten years for the next instalment this time around.