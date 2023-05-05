Yellowjackets – what happened to Shauna’s baby?

What happened to Shauna’s baby in Yellowjackets? We all knew it was coming, and now one of the most anxiety-inducing parts of Yellowjackets has arrived. Content warning: birth trauma.

In Yellowjackets season 2, episode 6, Shauna gives birth to her baby. As you’d expect from the horror series, the whole sequence is a tough watch. the process itself is gruelling, the Yellowjackets cast trying to figure out how to handle it using only a poorly made VHS for instructions.

What goes down may very well set a standard for the thriller series in terms of imagery and character. What happened to Shauna’s baby? Read on, if you’d like to know.

What happened to Shauna’s baby?

Sadly, Shauna’s baby is stillborn, after an excruciating birth in the cabin. At the end of the episode, she’s handed the body of her child, and the show fades out on her cries.

This ending is precluded by an extended dream sequence where Shauna’s baby boy survives. She struggles to get him to feed, but wakes up in the middle of the night to find Lottie breastfeeding him. When Shauna takes back her son, Lottie ominously mentions that “he needs to feed”.

Shauna’s eventually able to get the unnamed baby to consume her milk, but then wakes up again to find something much more horrifying going on. She goes downstairs to see everyone eating her child, including Natalie and Ben.

She’s terrified, and it seems like this might be real, when she wakes up back in the cabin, just after giving birth. The girls hand her the body of her baby, and she screams about knowing that he’s alive and being able to hear him cry.

Everyone looks on in shocked disbelief. A dark, dark note to end the episode on. Yellowjackets is available on Showtime in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.

If you or someone you know has suffered birth trauma, you can find a selection of resources via the Birth Trauma Association and PATTCh.