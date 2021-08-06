Y: The Last Man trailer introduces Ben Schnetzer’s Yorick, and his pet monkey

We have our first trailer for the TV series adaptation of Y: The Last Man. In it, we get our first glimpse at the downfall of society, and the one poor lad who’s become the last man left alive.

If you’re unfamiliar, the source material is about a cataclysmic event that suddenly kills the vast majority of the male populations of species all around the world. This includes humans, and the story, written by Brian K Vaughan with art by Pia Guerra, is about Yorick Brown, an escape artist who’s greatest trick was incidentally avoiding whatever took out every other man.

The trailer mostly focuses on this setup, showing the initial shock when all the men start dropping. The president of the US, paramedics, regular people just walking down the street, all start bleeding from their face all of a sudden, creating bedlam. All except Yorick, who somehow hangs on, with his monkey companion Ampersand. They appear towards the end, when it’s made clear, as is often the case in dystopian sci-fi series, that not everyone agrees about how the new world should run itself.

‘It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World’ by James Brown and the Famous Flames is used for full irony in the clip, and besides Yorick, we get Diane Lane’s Jennifer Brown, Diana Bang’s Dr Allison Mann, and Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, who’s truly caught in the thick of it. Eliza Clark is showrunner.

Y: The Last Man has been in the works for some form of adaptation for over a decade. In 2007, just before the comic finished, the rights were sold, but nothing came of it. Just under 15 years later, we have something, and it’ll be arriving soon.

The eight episode first season of Y: The Last Man starts streaming September 13 on FX on Hulu. We’ll keep you updated for UK plans.