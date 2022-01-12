Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi lead trailer for new A24 movie X

Director Ti West is dying to show you a good time, in his highly anticipated new horror film for A24, which now has a first trailer. The film, which is just called X, stars Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson and Mia Goth.

The plot synopsis reads; “In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”

West is the director of The Roost, The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament and In a Valley of Violence. He’s recently worked on TV shows Tales from the Loop and Them.

The trailer shows a group of young people who are trying to make it in Hollywood searching for a location to shoot an adult film. They rock up on the property of an elderly man who has a wife who must not be disturbed.

“My wife is not well. It happens after dark.” The elderly woman starts messing around with the group of young people, causing panic, screaming and general horror movie shenanigans.

Brittany Snow is known for the Pitch Perfect movies and Martin Henderson is known for the Netflix TV series Virgin River. Jenna Ortega has become something of a scream queen in Netflix’s The Babysitter: Killer Queen and the latest Scream movie.

Kid Cudi is mainly known for his music career, but has appeared in HBO TV shows Westworld and We Are Who We Are, as well as Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. Mia Goth is known for Suspiria, High Life and Emma.

You can watch the trailer for Ti West’s X below;

Horror has become one of the main staples for A24, with Midsommar, Hereditary, The Lighthouse and The Witch being among their most successful titles.

