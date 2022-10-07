Daniel Radcliffe hopes one specific person likes his Weird Al movie

Since leaving the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe has enjoyed a weirdly wonderful career full of fascinating projects. His latest, the Weird Al biopic, looks totally wild, and Radcliffe hopes it gets the approval of one person in particular when it hits our screens.

The British actor may be best known for his role as the main Harry Potter character, but he’s forging quite the path for himself with more mature and unusual project choices lately. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a movie based on a true story, or at least partly, inspired by the life of entertainer Al Yankovic.

As we wait for the release of the comedy movie, Radcliffe has admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he is worried about how the film will be received by one very specific person.

“Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I’m most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws, Erin’s dad and brother, because they’re massive fans as well. Erin’s seen the movie but I’ll be interested in what Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it,” Radcliffe said.

From his roots in the family movie genre, it seems Radcliffe has a strong sense of family to this day. It’s quite endearing that Radcliffe is so conscious of what his in-laws think.

We shall wait with baited breath for Ian’s review. Until then, check out our list of the best fantasy movies for more wizards and witches. Or, here’s how to watch the Harry Potter movies in order.