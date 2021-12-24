These virtual gift ideas for movie fans will solve your last-minute Christmas present dilemma

You know what they say: forget to give someone a Christmas present on time, they’ll hate you forever, cover your tracks with a last minute digital gift and you’ll get on well together. (It’s probably from Shakespeare, don’t look it up.) If you woke up this morning screaming uncontrollably because it just dawned on you that it’s Christmas Eve and you missed someone really important off your Christmas list, we’re here to help.

If you’re buying a present for somebody you’re actually going to see on Christmas Day, then you can buy or rent a movie on Amazon Prime and watch it together, which could be a delightful shared experience. Unfortunately though, you can’t gift movies to people through Amazon, so if you’re not seeing them on the day, this one’s not really an option for you. Still,, you can get them the gift of an Amazon Prime subscription which will allow them to watch whatever they want.

You might also want to consider other streaming subscriptions such as Paramount Plus and Hulu. Each one of these services provides an extensive catalogue of film and TV content and it’s worth taking a look at their libraries to determine which one might best suit the person you’re shopping for.

If you’re looking for streaming services to give as a gift, we recommend the following:

Amazon Prime $12.99/month

Paramount Plus $4.99/month

Hulu $6.99/month

If you’re looking to buy a movie digitally to watch with someone this Christmas, here are a few suggestions:

These are just a few movies that might be fun to watch over Christmas, but there’s an enormous selection of other favourites to browse through. Many movie fans will appreciate the opportunity to revisit an old favourite! We hope this helps you to grab a digital Christmas present for the last few people on your list.

If none of these seem quite right to you, you could also give your beloved cinephile the gift of a great experience. There are tons of gift cards and vouchers available that allow the recipient to indulge in everything from a trip to their local movie theatre, to a delicious takeaway to tuck into while watching the extended cut of their favourite film, to a personalised Cameo video message from their favourite actor. Check out our recommendations below:

AMC Theatres Gift Cards – Email Delivery $25

Cameo Video Prices vary

NYC: East Village Private TV and Movie Sites Walking Tour $55

Grubhub Gift Card Prices vary