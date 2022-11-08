Virgin River star is “nervous” about fan reactions to season 5

Virgin River fans are currently missing their favourite Northern California town, as we’re currently in the down-time between seasons 4 and 5. We don’t know exactly when season 5 will hit Netflix, but we think it’s likely to be July 2023 – following on from the July release dates of seasons 3 and 4.

Members of the Virgin River cast such as Alexandra Breckenridge and Annette O’Toole have been dropping hints as to what fans can expect in the fifth season. Breckenridge has previously stated that there’s going to be some “pretty heavy” storylines. Get ready, because Breckenridge also claimed the upcoming instalment will “leave people on the edge of their seats.”

Annette O’Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, described the storylines for season 5 as “important” and “timely” – does this mean that the pandemic may be paying a visit to Virgin River? Martin Henderson recently posted a video on Instagram of himself and Breckenridge signing photos for their fans. In the video, Breckenridge says; “I am excited for you to see season 5, but to be honest, I’m also a little bit nervous about some of the fan reactions.”

Henderson adds; “Oh [laughs], it’s going to be an interesting season for y’all.”

In terms of who will be back for the fifth season, Mel’s love interest Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) has been spotted on set for shooting of season 5, and in an interview with TV Line, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed Cameron will be in the first episode at least. We can probably expect more screen-time for Hannah (Clare Filipow), who was introduced in season 4 as the first openly gay character on the show.

After a long period of shooting, the Virgin River cast must surely be wrapping up filming on season 5 soon. They recently celebrated filming the 50th episode of the popular romance series.

While we wait for the fifth season to drop, check out our guide to the Virgin River filming locations.