Virgin River cast celebrate incredible milestone for Netflix series

The Virgin River cast are currently filming the fifth season of the romantic Netflix series in Vancouver. And the cast have just celebrated an important milestone, as they’ve just completed filming the 50th episode.

Star Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, posted a photo to Instagram, which shows him with fellow cast-members Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel), Tim Matheson (Doc Mullins), and Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea). They are proudly standing with a Virgin River cake, which depicts Mel’s cabin and the titular river.

Henderson’s caption reads; “We just completed shooting the 50th episode of Virgin River. Who knew we’d all still be here telling this wholesome love story for the ages!!?? Big congrats to our extremely hard working crew and our talented delightful cast for always striving to make this the best for you – the incredibly passionate and oh so discerning audience. We do it all for you!! Thank you for watching. Maybe we’ll make at least 50 more!!” By our Virgin River expert‘s calculations, that means they have another four episodes to shoot before season 5 is complete.

As for what to expect from season 5? A major season 4 cliff-hanger saw Charmaine reveal that her twins are in fact not Jack’s. Season 5 will no doubt see Jack and Mel come to terms with this shocking twist. We may also know who the next baddie of the series will be, after Melissa Montgomery was introduced in season 4. A hidden photographer certainly had an interest in her business and sinister music played when she first arrived on the scene, dropping a large hint that this could be a character to watch in season 5.

We also know that Hope McCrea is going to have more of a role in season 5, after being absent for the third season. Martin Henderson has also posted about filming scenes with her for the fifth season, meaning she’s well and truly back in the fold.

While we wait for the fifth season to roll around, most likely in summer 2023, check out our guide to the Virgin River filming locations.