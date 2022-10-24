Vinland Saga season 2 gets new trailer

More details on the release of the second season of Viking anime Vinland Saga have been released, as well as a new trailer, which features the opening song River by Anonymouz. This is the first significant update we’ve had on the second season since June 2022.

The trailer opens with Einar and Thorfinn being told that they will be friends. One is from Northern England, and the other from Iceland. Someone tells Thorfinn “we’re warriors, what do you suppose our trade is? Death!” Thorfinn want to die, and Einar seems to pull him back from the brink.

The theme song begins to play over a montage of images – there are some stunning shots, including faces reflected in another character’s eyes, and overhead shots of a fleet of Viking ships. King Canute is referred to in the trailer, with a young woman saying; “brother Canute seems to be in so much pain.” Someone says; “what king in this world can rule without power?” There are themes of killing and dying, and not giving up when all hope seems lost.

The second season will be broadcast on Tokyo MX on January 9 2023, and it’s not known when exactly it will land on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but possibly later in that same month. Unusually, the first season is available on both Amazon Prime and Netflix in the US.

The first trailer indicated that the second season would be exploring Thorfinn’s past. This second trailer promises some high-quality visuals, as expected from MAPPA, the company behind Jujutsu Kaisen and the last season of Attack On Titan.

While we wait until January to enjoy the second season of Vinland Saga, after what has been a long old wait, check out our guide to the best anime series.