Venom 3 has found its director, in its writer

Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies, is moving into the director’s chair for Venom 3, according to Deadline. Marcel follows on from Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis, who directed the first two movies. On Venom 2, Marcel wrote the screenplay alone, based on a story by herself and star Tom Hardy. That’s the same situation with the third movie.

This sounds like a wise move, as no one now knows the characters of Eddie Brock and Venom better than Hardy and Marcel, so keeping the directing within their partnership seems sensible. While not many women have directed blockbuster movies in the comic book arena, this is slowly changing and improving.

We of course have had Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movies in the DCEU, as well as Cathy Yan with Birds of Prey. Marvel have now finally got in on the game, with Anna Boden and Nia DaCosta (Captain Marvel), Chloe Zhao (Eternals), and Cate Shortland (Black Widow). In terms of Sony’s Marvel off-shoot, SJ Clarkson is directing Madame Web. Olivia Wilde is also attached to an upcoming Spider-Woman movie.

It’s refreshing that Marcel will be a woman directing a superhero comic-book movie with a male main character. We don’t yet know much about the plot of Venom 3 or which members of the cast will be returning, including Michelle Williams. It seems highly likely that Stephen Graham will return, as Venom 2 set up his character, Detective Mulligan, and his transformation into Toxin. Toxin could potentially be the main foe for Venom in the third movie.

Sony are expanding their Spider-Man villain roster of movies, with upcoming titles including Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto. It’s not yet known if they will crossover with either Tom Holland’s version of Spidey, or a different Spider-Man, but it does seem like there will be a giant spider-shaped hole in this particular universe that needs addressing. After the um, questionable release of Morbius, the pressure is on Sony to get these movies right.

