New Uncharted trailer shows Tom Holland swinging around dueling pirate ships

Sony have released a second trailer for Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The adventure movie is set for release on February 18, 2022.

The much anticipated adaptation of one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Antonio Banderas also stars as Moncada.

The trailer starts with plenty of exposition, with Banderas’ sultry tones informing us that; “500 years ago, my family found the world’s biggest fortune, then was betrayed. People have been searching for it all in vain. But the voyage was not just about gold, it was about something much more valuable.”

The main goal appears to be a crucifix; “This cross has a very tragic history, so much blood.”

The official plot synopsis from Sony states; “Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.”

The plot synopsis concludes; “If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

The new trailer can be viewed below;

The undoubted highlight of the trailer is a sequence where two helicopters carrying two pirate ships – swinging, dangling, dancing and dueling with one another – and trying to avoid obstacles such as rocky, peaky islands.

The end of the trailer seems to give a lot away, so maybe avoid if you want to remain unspoiled.

