Nicolas Cage fan put up posters asking the star to call him, so he did

The Nicolas Cage movie in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage will soon be out in the world and we couldn’t be more excited. Possibly not quite as excited as the world’s biggest Nicolas Cage fan though, who put up posters around Austin, Texas – knowing that Cage was in town for the SXSW festival. The posters simply read; “Nicolas Cage! I’m your biggest fan. Please call me.” And he left his number.

Now, Nicolas Cage is a huge star and a very busy man at the moment. He’s been touring the awards circuit, as well as the festival circuit, partly thanks to the critical success of his indie drama film Pig. He has The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Western Butcher’s Crossing, and Renfield – in which he plays Dracula – all coming up soon. Therefore, the fan, whose name is Robert Schnetz, probably wasn’t expecting his poster campaign to yield results.

But you know what? Nicolas Cage called him! The moment was captured on video and Schentz tells Cage; “I wanted to just thank you so much for everything…all the roles you’ve chosen, all the characters you’ve played. I honestly feel like I am your biggest fan, in my heart-of-hearts, I really do believe I am.”

Cage responds; “well I appreciate that and I also love the T-shirt you’re wearing.” Schnetz is wearing a baseball shirt that says “Cage” and a baseball hat that says “Nicolas Cage.” Cage continues; “you know, I’m a film enthusiast too, so anytime I meet someone who is interested in the movies, I’m always happy to talk. I just wanted to let you know, that I got your message, I called you, and I want to wish you the best of luck in all your endeavours.”

Schnetz says that he’s looking forward to seeing The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and that’s he’s really excited for it. Cage responds; “I hope you enjoy it, I’m going back to my comedic roots, so I hope you get a few laughs out of it.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes out on April 22, 2022 and fittingly, it features Cage meeting a super-fan, played by Pedro Pascal. While we wait, check out our guide to the best comedy movies.