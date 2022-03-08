Arnold Schwarzenegger has bad news about Twins Sequel, Triplets

All of our childhood favourite movies from the 1980s and 1990s appear to be getting sequels, reboots or TV series spin-offs at the moment. And the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito comedy movie vehicle Twins is meant to be no exception. The sequel, imaginatively called Triplets, was set to begin filming this October. Unfortunately, the sad passing of director Ivan Reitman has meant that it is likely to be delayed.

Reitman directed the original Twins back in 1988, in which a naïve Atlas-like man, Arnold Schwarzenegger, goes in search of his long-lost twin brother, only to discover he is Danny DeVito. Reitman was set to return to direct the follow-up, 34 years later, but sadly passed away on February 12.

While attending an event called the Arnold Sports Festival, which features an event called the Slap Fighting Championship, Schwarzenegger gave an update on the situation with Triplets; “We had a little setback because the man that was supposed to direct it, who directed the first one, Ivan Reitman, has passed away.”

Schwarzenegger continued; “We’re going to wait a little bit until this whole thing cools down, and then we’re going to readdress it. But that’s a project that’s supposed to film in October, but we just have to now look into a different director, and see if we are going to continue with this project.”

As well as Ghostbusters I and II, Reitman directed Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop and Junior, as well as Dave, Father’s Day, Six Days Seven Nights, Evolution and No Strings Attached.

Find out how many Reitman movies made our lists of the best comedy movies and the best ’80s movies.